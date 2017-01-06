YEAR IN REVIEW: Concert highlights summer/fall 2016 events

Written by gothenburgtimes

From concerts, to parades to rodeos—there was plenty of fun and activities for all ages in Gothenburg during the summer and fall of 2016.

The fourth annual Living Out Loud Christian music event attracted an estimated crowd of 10,000 people, headlined by the legendary Newsboys. And once again, the 4th of July Pony Express Rodeo was a huge success, and included a barbecue hosted by the Boy Scouts and the community fireworks display.

Fall in Gothenburg is always a special time. As the leaves begin to turn along the beautiful tree-lined streets and a slight chill fills the air, the annual Harvest Festival draws participants and audience members from across the state and beyond.

This year Gothenburg was chosen to host the State Cornhusking Championships, held during the Harvest Festival, which brought a new level of fun and excitement to the yearly event. Hundreds of people gathered at the Hecox Farm to witness corn being picked the old-fashioned way, along with antique farm equipment displays, food stands, craft vendors and kids games.

The community was given a lot to celebrate during the second half of 2016, with the opening of the new patient wing at Gothenburg Health and the announcement of the addition of a YMCA to the town’s amenities.

