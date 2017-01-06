Gothenburg Health welcomes first baby of 2017

Written by gothenburgtimes

The first baby of 2017 at Gothenburg Health is also the first baby girl for Heather Vanhorn and Ronald Crump. Karter Elaine Crump was born at 4:35 a.m. Jan. 2, and joins four big brothers. Karter came into the world weighing 8 pounds 4 ounces, and measuring 19 3/4 inches long. Heather, a native of Gothenburg, and Ronald reside in North Platte. Besides her parents Karter is welcomed home by brothers, from left, Dylan (8), Chayce (11) and Ayden (10). She also has an older brother, Chris. The couple was presented with a basket of items for their new baby, courtesy of local businesses and The Times.