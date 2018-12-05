Ty and Saraid (Baca) Brock were overjoyed to welcome their first child, daughter Brinlye Grayce, into the world in August 2014. But happiness soon gave way to fear when, only
News
What could be more festive in central Nebraska than receiving a beautiful Christmas greeting via Pony Express? For the ninth year, the esteemed members of the National Pony Express Association
Court (Editor’s note: The following key is used in the court news—DUS, driving under suspension; DWI, driving while intoxicated; FTA, failure to appear; FTP, failure to pay; FEL felony; FBMC,
Sports
A trio of Gothenburg wrestlers each took second place at the Cozad tournament held Saturday. The meet was paired down due to weather, and onlyeightofthe14Swedes set to wrestle were able
Gothenburg had its chances in a pair of opening games last week but fell just short. The Swedes lost 39-30 at Lexington on Thursday and dropped a 44-34 home contest
Lifestyle
Counting down to Christmas Day means many different things to people across the globe. Although families likelyhave several different traditions they anticipate each year, it can be fun to incorporate
Library adult craft class to meet Gothenburg Public Library’s adult craft class will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. This month will be for making a Christmas garland