HALF THE HEART, TWICE THE FIGHT
Dec 05, 2018

Ty and Saraid (Baca) Brock were overjoyed to welcome their first child, daughter Brinlye Grayce, into the world in August 2014. But happiness soon gave way to fear when, only

Friends and Neighbors: Tot Holmes
Dec 05, 2018

It all started with a love of sports and statistics. Tot Holmes began using his storytelling skills and his fascination for statistics to create the history of Gothenburg sports. “I

3 wrestlers take second at Cozad
Dec 05, 2018

A trio of Gothenburg wrestlers each took second place at the Cozad tournament held Saturday. The meet was paired down due to weather, and onlyeightofthe14Swedes set to wrestle were able

Tough opening for Swedes
Dec 05, 2018

It was a tough opening pair of games for Gothenburg, as the Swedes fell 74-35 at Lexington on Thursday and dropped a 60-44 home contest on Friday to Hershey. “We

ALL ABOUT FAMILY
Nov 28, 2018

For love of family. In the end, all you have is family, according to Wes Skillings of Mullen, the oldest of 11 siblings. They have their differences, he said, but

The lasting gift of organ donation
Nov 28, 2018

Seth Schroeder was 12 years old, sprawled on the living room floor of his family’s home in November of 1993. He was watching television with his father, Courtney. The two

News

Pony Express to hold annual Christmas Reride

What could be more festive in central Nebraska than receiving a beautiful Christmas greeting via Pony Express? For the ninth year, the esteemed members of the National Pony Express Association

Courthouse News

Court (Editor’s note: The following key is used in the court news—DUS, driving under suspension; DWI, driving while intoxicated; FTA, failure to appear; FTP, failure to pay; FEL felony; FBMC,

Sports

Gritty GHS girls hoops drops close pair of games

Gothenburg had its chances in a pair of opening games last week but fell just short. The Swedes lost 39-30 at Lexington on Thursday and dropped a 44-34 home contest

Lifestyle

18 ideas for making holiday memories

Counting down to Christmas Day means many different things to people across the globe. Although families likelyhave several different traditions they anticipate each year, it can be fun to incorporate

Quick Reads

Library adult craft class to meet Gothenburg Public Library’s adult craft class will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m.  This month will be for making a Christmas garland