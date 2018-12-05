HALF THE HEART, TWICE THE FIGHT
Dec 05, 2018

Ty and Saraid (Baca) Brock were overjoyed to welcome their first child, daughter Brinlye Grayce, into the world in August 2014. But happiness soon gave way to fear when, only

Friends and Neighbors: Tot Holmes
Dec 05, 2018

It all started with a love of sports and statistics. Tot Holmes began using his storytelling skills and his fascination for statistics to create the history of Gothenburg sports. “I

3 wrestlers take second at Cozad
Dec 05, 2018

A trio of Gothenburg wrestlers each took second place at the Cozad tournament held Saturday. The meet was paired down due to weather, and onlyeightofthe14Swedes set to wrestle were able

Tough opening for Swedes
Dec 05, 2018

It was a tough opening pair of games for Gothenburg, as the Swedes fell 74-35 at Lexington on Thursday and dropped a 60-44 home contest on Friday to Hershey. “We

ALL ABOUT FAMILY
Nov 28, 2018

For love of family. In the end, all you have is family, according to Wes Skillings of Mullen, the oldest of 11 siblings. They have their differences, he said, but

The lasting gift of organ donation
Nov 28, 2018

Seth Schroeder was 12 years old, sprawled on the living room floor of his family’s home in November of 1993. He was watching television with his father, Courtney. The two

Swedes take fifth at district One Act, hold public performance

Gritty GHS girls hoops drops close pair of games

Gothenburg had its chances in a pair of opening games last week but fell just short. The Swedes lost 39-30 at Lexington on Thursday and dropped a 44-34 home contest

Comfortable winter entertaining ideas

Winter entertaining need not end once Christmas and New Year’s Day have come and gone. Getting together with friends and family is still possible eveniftheweatheroutside is frightful. When Mother Nature

Spiritual Christmas traditions to embrace

The holiday season is a special and spiritual time of year. It can sometimes be easy to get lost in the more commercial aspects of the holiday season, and there’s