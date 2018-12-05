Ty and Saraid (Baca) Brock were overjoyed to welcome their first child, daughter Brinlye Grayce, into the world in August 2014. But happiness soon gave way to fear when, only
News
Sports
A trio of Gothenburg wrestlers each took second place at the Cozad tournament held Saturday. The meet was paired down due to weather, and onlyeightofthe14Swedes set to wrestle were able
Gothenburg had its chances in a pair of opening games last week but fell just short. The Swedes lost 39-30 at Lexington on Thursday and dropped a 44-34 home contest
Lifestyle
Winter entertaining need not end once Christmas and New Year’s Day have come and gone. Getting together with friends and family is still possible eveniftheweatheroutside is frightful. When Mother Nature
The holiday season is a special and spiritual time of year. It can sometimes be easy to get lost in the more commercial aspects of the holiday season, and there’s